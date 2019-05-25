GALLERY: Partners Card Shopping Kickoff

Dallas-based family violence agency, The Family Place, celebrated amongst family and friends, raising a glass to an exciting new year of Partners Card.

The 27th annual premier fundraiser, presented by Bank of Texas, kicked the new season off at storied Highland Park Village boutique, Market. The crowd was in good spirits as they shopped for the cause and visited with The Family Place CEO Paige Flink and chairs Rachel Michell, Nina Sachse and Stephanie Seay and honorary chair Robert Weatherly.

(Photos by George Fiala)