Lady Scots Earn All-District Honors

Highland Park’s softball season is over, but accolades for its successful season are continuing. The Lady Scots, who followed up a second-place finish in District 11-5A with an area round playoff appearance, had several players named to the all-district team.

Superlative honorees for HP included junior pitcher Claire Walker (pitcher of the year), junior catcher Dawson Dabboussi (catcher of the year), junior shortstop Ava Sims (defensive player of the year), and freshman infielder Ava White (freshman of the year).

Junior outfielders Grace Brown and Katie Reenan were recognized on the all-district first team, while second-team honors were given to Ciara Fortenberry, Monroe Glass, and Lilli Reenan. Katie Arnold and Shelby Pettit received honorable mention.

In addition, Katie Reenan earned academic all-state honors from the Texas High School Coaches Association.