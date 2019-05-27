GALLERY: Form + Function

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

On April 27 the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) hosted Art Ball 2019: Form & Function: A Celebration of Craftsmanship Throughout the Collection. The 54th annual gala was co-chaired by Lindsey Collins and Amanda Shufeldt.

The live auction, which offered an exquisite variety of packages that left the audience swooning, brought in $393,000.

“Lindsey and I were absolutely thrilled to be a part of this year’s Art Ball, not only because of our appreciation for the arts, but because Art Ball is an event that substantially impacts the Dallas community in such a vast way,” said Art Ball Co-chair, Amanda Shufeldt. “The Dallas Museum of Art is an incredibly important asset to our city, and we are honored to have had the opportunity to work with a group of talented and generous individuals to ensure this year’s gala was a tremendous success.”

Selected by Collins and Shufeldt, this year’s theme encompassed the beauty of the breadth of the DMA’s permanent collection. The scene embraced a fresh, springtime palette of natural moss green, dusty rose, raw wood, and woven details to mirror the materials used in many of the objects in the permanent collection.

(Courtesy photos)

