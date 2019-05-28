Broadway Musical “Aladdin” to Open in Dallas

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Casting has been announced for the Dallas engagement of Disney’s “Aladdin” featuring two North Texas natives in leading roles. The hit Broadway musical will begin performances in Dallas at the historic Music Hall at Fair Park June 6.

Locals performing in the musical include Clinton Greenspan in the role of Aladdin and Major Attaway as Genie.

“Aladdin” opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim in 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records; worldwide it has welcomed more than 10 million people and grossed over $1 billion. Its global footprint includes productions in Tokyo, Germany, London, and Australia, in addition to the two U.S. productions.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, six-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes, and sound designer Ken Travis.

Tickets are now on sale at DallasSummerMusicals.org and can also be purchased in-person at the Music Hall box office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

 

