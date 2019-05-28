Crime: May 20 – 26

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: FINDERS KEEPERS

A $100 Broker Hyde wallet that likely fell onto the driveway from its owner’s pocket when he got home in the the 3600 block of Normandy Avenue at 6:30 p.m. May 21 was discovered missing at 6:30 a.m. the next day. It contained $400 in cash, a drivers license, a Chase credit card, a Wells Fargo debit card, and a Bank of Texas card. Someone attempted to use all three cards and succeeded in charging $902.34 to the Bank of Texas card.

HIGHLAND PARK

20 Monday

A May 18 dog bite initially went untreated and unreported, but then Chloe, the 17-year-old blind and arthritic was put on home quarantine after her owner went at 12:05 p.m. May 20 to Quest Care on Milton Drive with a swollen foot. Chloe’s owner got bit accidentally at home in 3600 block of Euclid Avenue while trying to separate her two dogs who had begun fighting over the scrap hamburger she gave them.

At 3:40 p.m., a Dallas County Sheriff’s Department deputy found a $580 cashiers check and a $50 personal check blowing in the wind near Hermes at Highland Park Village. They were made out to the same person. The deputy also found someone else’s American Express Platinum card nearby.

21 Tuesday

Between 5:45 and 6 p.m., while the owner of Ford F250 went into his home at the 3600 block of Mockingbird Lane to change clothes, an opportunistic thief took a money clip, three credit cards, and a Colt .45 firearm from the unlocked pickup truck.

23 Thursday

Talk about no good deed going unpunished: A 46-year-old woman, after volunteering in Highland Park Middle School from10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., found the window of her black 2013 Chevy Suburban unsecured, the third-row seats missing, and the windshield wipers damaged.

UNIVERSITY PARK

21 Tuesday

Stolen between 12:53 and 1:56 p.m.: a black 2006 Ford F150 from the intersection of Druid and Westchester.

22 Wednesday

Reported at 2:17 p.m. from the 4300 block of Windsor Parkway: Between 8 a.m. Oct. 1 and 8 a.m. May 1, $50,000 worth of unauthorized charges were made on an account.

Broken into between 4 and 4:05 p.m.: a black Dodge Charger parked at Hillstone Restaurant on Preston Road. Items stolen included a Microsoft Surface laptop ($2,500), an iPhone ($400), and MyPassport Computer Software ($500).

23 Thursday

A Highland Park Department of Public Safety traffic stop at 5:26 a.m. May 23 in the 4900 block of Westside Drive turned up several items that had been reported stolen in University Park: a $200 pair of COSTA Sunglasses, a $10 cable, a $30 Home Depot card, a $15 dog leash, a $20 dog bed, a $50 personal check, and a $10 pair of nose clippers. Arrested: three men, a 23-year-old and 30-year-old from Dallas and a 34-year-old from Montgomery. All are accused of burglary of a vehicle.

Whoever broke the window of a brown 2013 Fiat in the 6300 block of Hillcrest Avenue between 11 and 11:20 a.m. rifled through the glove box but didn’t take anything.

24 Friday

At 6:10 p.m., management of the CVS at Mockingbird Lane and Central Expressway caught a frequent visitor to the store trying to shoplift. Merchandise recovered from her included four bottles of Pantene shampoo, a bottle of Pantene conditioner, a Hampton knife, and a Whole Foods mesh bag.

A traffic stop of a white 2018 BMW made at 8:45 p.m. at the 3400 block of Hanover Street led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia: a pipe for smoking, a Thermo container, 5.8 grams of marijuana, and a bottle of Jose Cuervo tequila. Arrested: a 17-year-old girl from Dallas.

25 Saturday

A blue 2010 Chevy Cobalt was pulled over for defective brake lights at 2:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of Hillcrest Avenue. Inside the car, more than four grams of marijuana were found, as well as several pieces of narcotic equipment. The driver, a 30-year-old Dallas woman, also had outstanding warrants.