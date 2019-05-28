Dog-loving Dallas Establishments to Host Pet Adoptions

Studio 6 Fitness has teamed up with White Rock Dog Rescue to host a pet adoption day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 1 at their Lakewood location (Arboretum Village, 7317 Gaston Ave.).

Preston Hollow locals Lilia and Clay Hollis founded White Rock Dog Rescue in 1993 after seeing how many neighborhood dogs were abandoned and needed help. Now their efforts lead them to pair up with several dog-loving Dallas businesses to expand their reach.

“We want to help those dogs who have been abandoned to find their forever homes,” said Lilia Hollis. “We have a wonderful network of people who help us in our rescue efforts, and we place about 120 dogs per year in new homes. We invite you to come meet some of our furry friends.”

Founder of Studio 6 Fitness and Preston Hollow resident Elizabeth Lindberg (her dog Beaux pictured right) is also hosting a free community class called “Plank for Paws” to raise awareness of dogs needing homes. Sign-ups for the class are available online at https://studio6fitness.com.

Those adopting a pet will receive a free t-shirt. T-shirts will also be available for purchase for $40, and half of the proceeds will go to White Rock Dog Rescue.

In addition to the pet adoptions, Studio 6 Fitness will collect donations of dry, baked dog treats through the end of June.

Jaxx Artz is a senior at New York University but has lived in the Dallas Fort Worth area her whole life. An alumna of Ursuline Academy of Dallas, Jaxx got started writing for Ursuline’s Bear News student newspaper and the Colleyville Charm, a magazine local to her home community in Colleyville, TX. When she is not writing, Jaxx loves to explore new places, cook, and walk her dogs (she has two!). If you have a story idea for her, you can email Jaxx at [email protected].