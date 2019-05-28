GALLERY: Texas Women’s Foundation Honors for Leadership

Texas Women’s Foundation held its Leadership Forum & Awards Dinner, presented by AT&T, on May 2 at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

The event featured keynote speaker Sallie Krawcheck, CEO and co-founder of Ellevest, and chair of Ellevate Network. The event, co-chaired by Retta Miller of Jackson Walker LLP and Thear Suzuki of EY, celebrated trailblazers who are paving the way for women and girls to advance in leadership. It also elevated the importance of gender equity.

The Foundation honored five women with the Maura Women Helping Women Award, presented by Texas Capital Bank: Dee Dee Bates, Sally Dunning, Ana I. Hernandez, Ashlee Kleinert and Nicole Small. The organization also gave the Young Leader Award, presented by Jackson Walker, to Dr. HaeSung Han and Ana I. Rodriguez. The event was attended by more than 800 and raised more than $600,000 for the leadership programs and initiatives of Texas Women’s Foundation.

(Photos by Kristina Bowman)