Highland Park Local Opens Niche Perfumery

Highland Park resident and former model and actress, Deborah Turner, has just opened a brand new niche perfumery in Dallas’ West Village, 3699 McKinney Ave. It’s the first of it’s kind in Texas and only the 2nd in the entire U.S.

The Scent Room carries more than 30 independent, hard to find niche perfumes lines and more than 300 fragrances.

When Turner and her husband were first dating, she said she loved the way he smelled but they couldn’t find a scent that uniquely represented her personality. Stuck with a perfume that everyone recognized, she began thinking of a way to broaden her scent wardrobe and bring hard to find perfumes to the Dallas area.

Several years later, after a chance encounter in Italy with world-renowned perfumer, Vincent Gambino, Turner decided to make her dream a reality.

The store has no counters so shoppers are free to interact directly with the scents and the knowledgeable store associates who are specially trained in helping shoppers discover their own unique scent. It’s designed to be a destination shopping experience where guests can explore, sit, relax, enjoy a glass of wine or champagne.

Deborah, originally from Canada, is also a skilled jewelry designer, has appeared in more than 80 television commercials and made multiple guest appearances in television and film.