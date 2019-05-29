CRITIC: Let’s Gather Together at Gather Kitchen

I should tell you that while many folks pair wine with food, I’ve always paired music with food. I have a huge appetite for both food and music, and they come together for me naturally and, sometimes, improbably. Many of the articles I write here will include a pairing, and I hope you’ll understand and enjoy the thought behind each.

Music Pairing: “Pretty Woman” Roy Orbison

In mid-bite of a fried green tomato slathered with creamy chipotle mayo, it hit me: Soraya Spencer is Julia Robert’s twin. Soraya’s huge smile, sparkly brown eyes, vivid with passion, and her animated speech conveys the eager, kind and hopeful Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman; the sweet but gritty girl seeking a better life and taking care of others trying the same along the way.

That is Soraya Spencer, and her Gather Kitchen business model.

Soraya’s story has been told before (Algerian Chef Opens Gather Kitchen), but I only read them before meeting her in the bright, communal feeling Gather Kitchen in Preston Center.

She’s originally from Algeria and lilts a lovely accent which sounds French-ish, she’s well-traveled, well-educated and lives the American Dream with her husband, son and Gather Kitchen family in Dallas. I visited her space on Luther Lane that’s been open since August, though the word of its presence just reached me in April.

Eat

New menu items for Gather Kitchen launched in early May and included the Crepe Taco, a nod to her French culinary education, and the Gather Burger, a grass-fed beef burger spiced with Ras El Hanout among other things, that’s stuffed with sweet potato fries.

Also new are the aforementioned Fried Green Tomatoes, coated in gluten-free panko crumbs, tapioca flour, and spices. They are served with a chipotle mayo that was perfected after more than 30 attempts. Soraya had never tasted chipotle before coming to Dallas, but she whipped them together with boiled cashews, almond milk, and other ingredients to come up with this condiment masterpiece that I will order as a side for sweet potato fries on my next visit.

My favorite item on the menu is the poké bowl. I usually avoid doing the hokey poké because its ubiquity makes me wonder how fresh the tuna is at all these places, but I acquiesced here, fortunately.

Gather Kitchen’s take demonstrates Soraya’s brilliant ability to combine flavors and textures. Her travels and training, combined with an innate talent for taste, were summarized for me in this dish.

The combination of the spicy wasabi, kiwi, oily rich tuna punctuated with crunchy nori and togarashi and ginger, cooled by cucumbers and smoothed by avocados was refreshing, exciting and comforting all at once.

Drink

In keeping with her approach to serving clean, healthy food, there is no soda or alcohol on the menu. Instead, “Wellness” concoctions such as the Immune Boost with lemon, ginger, honey and cayenne and Cacao Baby with raw cacao, raw maple syrup, almond milk, vanilla, and Himalayan salt are served hot or cold.

An assortment of waters, kombucha, and lemonade are also available, as is coffee. Alcohol is served at the Boozy Brunch every Saturday morning.

Be

The vibe at Gather Kitchen Preston Center is very down-to-earth. Warm but sparse décor, exposed brick and woody tables make it feel a little Magnolia Market-y, feminine but not girly, firm but not harsh. Like Soraya, I suppose.

She’s gathered a team of underdogs to run her restaurants, folks who are enjoying second chances and third acts. Men and women with scars inside and out, with tough breaks and heartbreaks in various stages of healing.

She requires survival for herself, also a victim of abuse, and her team. She coaches, trains, mentors, and leads. She believes and loves and is loved back. As we were wrapping up our meeting, a former employee came in to pick up some food to take away. I can’t tell how old she was; sometimes, life makes you look and feel older than you are. She stopped to speak with Soraya, and they gave each other words of encouragement and advice. Then the older woman kissed Soraya on the top of her head, a loving, tender gesture that almost made me cry with its sweetness.

Gather Kitchen is a place to nourish your body and soul. Fresh, healthy food with flavor combined with a positive mission should be a winning combination. Her space on Luther Lane has turned over a few times, which is why I am asking you to try this restaurant. Give it a chance, check it out and support this local gem of a restaurant and the pretty woman who owns it.

Gather Kitchen

GatherKitchen.com

Preston Center West, Thanksgiving Tower

IG: GatherKitchen