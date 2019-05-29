Dallas Eats: From Rose All Day to Ramen All Night

Whether you’re looking to fall back in love with neighborhood staples or dish on the newest hot spots, this week’s food roundup talks new food subscription services, where to sip Rosé all day this weekend, and a stop into neighborhood favorite, Village Burger Bar.

This is going to be a long one …

Bisous Bisous

3700 McKinney Ave.

Summer is in full swing at this patisserie. From cheeseburger cruffins for Father’s Day to cherry and blueberry “pie” macarons for Independence day, there is something for all tastebuds to enjoy. Through the entire month of June, the much-anticipated cheeseburger cruffins ($4.35) and cheeseburger macarons ($5) will be on the menu. The Independence Day pie macarons ($5) will be available the first week of July. Also, back by popular demand, July’s featured flavors include Neapolitan, Mint Chocolate Chip, and Cookies and Cream.

Jinya Ramen Bar

Victory Park

Few things are as soul-warming as a piping hot bowl of ramen. While Dallas is already known for its high temperatures; come June and July, this recently opened ramen bar will be serving up the hottest dishes of the summer (spice level wise) with its Tonkotsu Spicy, prepared with pork broth, spicy bean sprouts, kikurage, green onion, spicy sauce and thick noodles, made fresh daily.

Spicy food fanatics can also go for Spicy Chicken Ramen complete with chicken broth, spinach, spicy bean sprouts, green onion, thick noodles and a choice of spice level: mild, spicy or hot. For those searching for a vegan alternative—the eatery also offers a slurp-worthy Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen prepared in a vegetable broth with tofu, onion, green onion, spinach, crispy onion, garlic chips, garlic oil, chili oil, sesame seeds, and thick noodles.

North Italia

2301 N. Akard St.

Remember when I told you about this new eateries soon-to-be brunch menu containing a baked french toast that walks the line of also being a bread pudding?

Well, it’s here and so are a host of options like Today’s Omlete; a marinara-based Nonna Casserole with Italian sausage, torn ciabatta, and two fried eggs; Lemon Donuts; and an Egg Sandwich with prosciutto cotto, bacon, and fontina cheese served on brioche bread. North Italia’s brunch menu is served both Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is best enjoyed on its covered outdoor patio overlooking Downtown Dallas.

Territory Foods

territoryfoods.com

I don’t know about you, but I am all about the simple life, especially when it comes to getting food from the store to my mouth. Sometimes I can be so lazy when it comes to meal prepping that I wind up ordering a box of Saltines and a Diet 7UP from 7NOW (7-Eleven’s delivery service) and call it a night.

Recently, I had an opportunity to test out Territory Foods, a rotating menu of freshly prepared meals from local chefs delivered right to your doorstep – or even your gym if you’re that hardcore.

Before even tasting the food, what I liked about the company is its dedication to health. All of the meats are from cage-free animals and are antibiotic and hormone free. Everything is fresh, local, and organic and never contains gluten, dairy, or added nitrates.

Customers can also customize their meals with a variety of nutrition filters like Whole30, Paleo, Keto, and Vegan. I went vegan and got a Panang curry with roasted sweet potato and green beans and a cold Asian noodle salad. The food was really great and surprisingly satiating for being about 300 calories – there are different portion sizes available. The meals start at $10, and delivery is free.

The Stoneleigh

2927 Maple Ave.

Rosé all day? After a successful, popular debut in April, The Stoneleigh’s Rosé Garden Party (previously called Pink Party) is returning on Saturday, June 1.

The event will transform the hotel’s courtyard into a pink paradise, from a custom-made Moët & Chandon champagne wall to plush pink outdoor sitting areas and cabanas with gorgeous floral arrangements.

Guests will also enjoy bites from Perle on Maple created by Executive Chef Wade Burch, activities from a Paint and Sip station to yard games and of course, rosé and frosé wines, signature cocktails, and a Moët & Chandon champagne. Tickets are $50 (all inclusive), and right now The Stoneleigh is offering $10 off with promo code “ROSEALLDAY”

Tulum

4216 Oak Lawn Ave.

The buzz-worthy eatery inspired by the owner’s frequent trips to Caribbean coastline of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula has added a few new menu items inspired by the region’s ingredients.

On the small plates menu, drool-worthy dishes include Hiramasa Crudo, a sashimi grande yellowtail with compressed watermelon, fresh avocado, shallots, fresh serranos, lime, and yuzu juice; Charred Spanish Octopus –a table favorite at a recent private dinner – and Beef Tenderloin Tartare perfectly paired with yucca chips.

Main dishes included a lamb chop dish with white truffle potato cake, herb-buttered kale and carrots, and mint chimichurri; a pan-seared Alaskan halibut with wild ramps sauce, sugar snap peas, squash blossoms, and watermelon salad; and a blackened Scottish salmon with sticky rice, coconut sauce, fresh mango and figs with goat cheese.

A dark chocolate cake with candied pistachios and mixed berry sauce and a rum cake with goat’s milk, caramel, whipped mascarpone, and vanilla cheese round the dessert menu.

As for libations, the additions range from a smoky jalapeno infused silver tequila, called La Rosa, to my personal favorite, The Tulum, a white and dark rum mix with muddled strawberries, coconut cream, simple syrup, lime juice, and orange Oleo-Saccharum.

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Village Burger Bar

12345 Inwood Road

For some eating at Village Burger Bar is a tradition that dates back to 2005 when the local franchise opened its first location in West Village. It certainly will be for the students from Jesuit Dallas who filled the Inwood Road location the first time I stepped in for a bite.

As a vegan, I wasn’t too sure about what to expect from a burger joint – would there be something besides french fries for me to taste. To be safe, I brought two of my finest meat-eating friends and a vegetarian to help me paint a true picture of the experience.

If you’re like me and have never been the eatery – or haven’t had a chance to stop by the Preston Hollow location – I can easily call it the perfect place to take the family for lunch or dinner, a fun environment with cheap drinks for a night out with friends (or to watch the game), and even a indulgent way to upgrade your next catered lunch.

Originally opened by Preston Hollow resident Mike and Susan Matta around 2013, the couple really drove home the family-friendly vibe at this location. There’s even a dog-friendly patio.

So, you’re probably dying to know what this band of misfits ordered. Everything, of course.

We started with the warm spin-art dip, a gooey and delicious take on a spinach and artichoke dip; went straight into the truffle fries, which were loaded with truffle oil and parmesan cheese; and tried the trio of fries (shoestring fries, potato fries, and some big ol’ onion rings.

When it came to our unshared items, we decided to span the menu and grab something off of the panini menu, the sandwich menu, the burger menu, and the build your own creation menu.

To get straight to the point, everything was delicious. And the prices were pretty darn impressive, all less than $10.

While the restaurant does offer the vegan Impossible Burger (we missed the sign), for a vegan option, we dug into the portobello mushroom sandwich minus the basil mayo and goat cheese (we added mustard). I think a direct quote after biting into it was something like, “I’d come back and order this any day.”

Our vegetarian ordered the Florentine, a perfectly toasted panini filled with swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions, baby spinach and artichoke aioli. It was like the grownup grilled cheese we’ve all been looking for.

One of the meat eaters ordered the Blue, a sandwich topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, avocado, baby greens, tomato, and blue cheese dressing. She said the mix or blue cheese crumbles and the dressing made the sandwich – and that the bacon was perfection.

For the build your own burger, my friend threw in a lively mix of toppings and cheese and went on to stuff her face, saying nothing until she finished. YUM.

We thought long and hard about treating ourselves with either a classic or “adult” decadent shake, but all of our pants were tight – we obviously we’ll be back.