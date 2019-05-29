Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

Society 

GALLERY: Dallas Art Fair

Staff Report 0 Comments , , , , , , ,

On April 11, the Dallas Art Fair celebrated the arts while raising money for three of our city’s iconic cultural institutions: the Dallas Museum of Art, the Nasher Sculpture Center and the Dallas Contemporary.

To date, the event, produced by the Dallas Art Fair Foundation, has donated more than $1.75 million to these museums. John Sughrue is the chairman and co-founder of the Fair.

(Courtesy photos)

You May Also Like

Dallas Museum of Art Announces New Officers, Trustees

William Legrone 0

Stewpot Alliance Soup’s On! Luncheon

Staff Report 0

GALLERY: Children’s Cancer Fund Patron Party

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *