Highland Park to Conduct Mosquito Ground Spraying

There are too many mosquitos in Highland Park.

While no recent mosquito samples in the town of Highland Park have tested positive for West Nile Virus, the total number of mosquitos in traps on both the west and east sides of town were found to be above the treatable threshold as established by a town policy.

Weather permitting, the town will conduct ground spraying Thursday, May 30, beginning at 10 p.m. and concluding by 5 a.m.

The Town’s decision to use adulticide is based on the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations that surveillance data, when combined with established thresholds, indicates a necessity to reduce the density of adult mosquito populations quickly to lower the risk of WNV. Ground spraying measures will include the public rights-of-way and the Town’s tennis courts. In the event of rain or wind speeds in excess of 10 m.p.h., the spraying will be rescheduled. Highland Park residents should remain inside and protect pets during the time the sprayers are in your area. Any pet water dishes left outside should be cleaned after spraying.