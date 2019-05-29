Local Church to Host Concert with Former “American Idol” Contestant

Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church is kicking off summer with a concert and gelato. The church will host its first concert in Founders Hall June 7 with former “American Idol” contestant Sam Burchfield and Paul Demer.

The concert is free and open to the public, starting at 7 p.m. June 7 at the church, 9800 Preston Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and a Botolino Gelato cart will be outside for the duration of the event.

“We’re excited to host our first concert in Founders Hall. With a new sound system, it’s a great space to showcase artists like Sam and Paul,” said Zach Light-Wells, associate director of music at PHPC.

“Sam is an incredible songwriter who blends Appalachian folks sounds with the big city sounds of Atlanta, his hometown. Paul, a Dallas native, blends introspection and wonder with memorable melodies. Together, with full bands, they’re going to put on a really great show.”

Drawing frequent comparisons to both American singer-songwriter James Taylor and Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman, Demer invites audiences of various ages to locate their own stories in the ebb and flow of joy and heartache. He regularly sings and plays in our Worship at 5 services at Preston Hollow.