SMU to Host College Prep Programs for Students

SMU has started offering college prep programs for students in grades 7-12 to develop creative-thinking and problem-solving skills. These skills will prepare students for college entrance exams.

Lisa Kays, senior director of professional development and learning for SMU Global and Online, shares, “We hope to cultivate skills and professional development in students and prepare them well for both academic challenges and career opportunities.”

Middle School Classes

For students in middle school, courses are designed to cultivate students’ creativity and range from drawing to programming and directing drones. Students can also explore their interests in different careers, such as entrepreneurship, cybersecurity, and engineering.

Learning skills courses prepare students for taking upper-level and dual-credit classes when they enter high school, teaching them helpful study and organization habits.

“Workshops for middle school students enable them to deepen their knowledge and expand their skills in a variety of interests,” Kays said. “Academic excellence courses will help students stay organized, proactive and mindful in approaching their school work and academic responsibilities in challenging high school classes – all with an eye to the future and preparation for excelling as college students.”

High School Classes

High school students can enroll in a variety of college prep courses, including ACT and SAT summer workshops and a college admissions boot camp. Outside of entrance exam preparation, SMU offers to teach high school students financial intelligence and project management skills to bring with them after they graduate. They can also choose to join classes that teach graphic design and Python programming.

“Many of our instructors teach adult students in professional certificate programs and courses, as well as personal enrichment classes,” Kays said.

Registration for summer sessions runs June 3 through Aug. 8 at three locations:

Middle school workshops: Ann & Nate Levine Academy, 18011 Hillcrest Ave.

High school workshops: SMU Campus, 5539 SMU Blvd.

Middle and high school workshops: Parkhill Junior High, 16500 Shadybank Dr.

For more information about the college prep classes, visit smu.edu/collegeprep or call 214-768-2267.

