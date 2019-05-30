Big Changes Announced for 2019 Park & Palate

For the past five years, Park & Palate has beautifully evolved into a premier food and wine festival to help support Downtown Dallas’ beloved Klyde Warren Park.

Last night, guests raised a glass to the fifth anniversary at a kickoff party hosted by HALL Arts Residences as co-chairs Brooke Hortenstine and Missy Wyszynski announced the Dinner in the Park and Grand Taste would take place on the opposite ends of October.

“Klyde Warren Park is a priceless amenity for our city, and we are honored to help raise awareness and the necessary funds to maintain such a beautiful gathering space,” said Wyszynski.

Hortenstine added, “The Park’s leadership team and board are inspirational to us — we share their enthusiasm and are excited to work with them to ensure our Park flourishes for generations to come.”

Presented by Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), Park & Palate will feature an impressive two-part event offering community-minded corporations, philanthropists and individuals the opportunity to experience Klyde Warren Park in a unique way.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, Park & Palate’s Dinner in the Park will include celebrity and host chef Kent Rathbun treating guests to a seated three-course dinner under the stars, while host master sommelier, Drew Hendricks, provides curated wine selections.

The evening will culminate with live entertainment and dancing in the Park.

“I am honored to once again be involved in Park & Palate, hosted in and benefitting Klyde Warren Park,” said renowned chef Kent Rathbun, who is curating and leading the team of participating chefs. “The Park has been a great addition to our city, providing a gateway from Uptown to Downtown and both the Arts and Victory Districts. Park & Palate has the potential to become one of the country’s most popular food and wine festivals, right in the heart of Dallas.”

On Saturday, Oct. 26, Park & Palate’s Grand Taste welcomes approximately 3,000 food and wine lovers in the Park. Forty of the city’s hottest chefs and restaurants will offer bites, paired with premier wines and spirits.

Additionally, the Park’s East Lawn will feature a beer garden with Dallas’ favorite local brews to complement the always-popular BBQ Alley. This

ticketed event will also feature a VIP lounge, music, pop-up shops, cookbook signings, lawn games, and some of the Park’s most popular programming, making this party unlike any other in the city.

Proceeds from both portions benefit Klyde Warren Park, ensuring that Dallas’ favorite green space remains clean, safe and active throughout the year.

The Sewell Family — Peggy and Carl Sewell, Jacquelin and William Atkinson, and Josie and Carl Sewell — will serve as the 2019 Park & Palate Honorary Chairs. Piper and Mike Wyatt have taken on the role of Underwriting Chairs.

“We are proud of the evolution of Park & Palate and excited to celebrate its fifth year,” said Klyde Warren Park president Kit Sawers. “With the help of our generous chairs, host committee, and sponsors, we are expanding the event to raise even more funds to provide free Park programming for every visitor.”

Park & Palate will take place at Klyde Warren Park, located at 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway. Dinner in the Park will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 5, with tables from $3,500.

Grand Taste will be held from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 with general admission tickets for $75 and VIP tickets for $125. VIP ticket holders will receive early access at noon, as well as complimentary self-parking and open bar at the VIP Lounge in Savor Gastropub.

Major sponsors to date include RNDC, Kathy and Greg Nelson, VisitDallas, Texas Capital Bank and Linda and Mitch Hart.

Sponsorship packages and tickets may be purchased online.