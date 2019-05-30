Catch Fish Large and Small at UP’s Annual Children’s Fishing Derby

Bring the kids to Caruth Park on June 1 for the annual Children’s Fishing Derby, hosted by the city of University Park. As part of the Park and Recreation Department’s efforts to add community events to their calendar throughout the year, the Derby began 13 years ago and has no end in sight.

The pond will be stocked for the catch-and-release tournament, which features hourly prizes for the largest and smallest fish caught. For the non-fishing members of the family, the event will host entertainment, along with a DJ and photo booth for all to enjoy.

The Highland Park Emergency Room and LongCove will be sponsoring the Derby.

There is no age restriction to join the tournament, though all participators must bring their own pole and bait. The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon with free hot dogs, chips, and cold drinks provided by the Parks Department.

Those interested in participating in the derby can register in advance by calling 214-987-5488. On-site registration on the day will also be available.

