GALLERY: Transforming Lives Annoucment

KidneyTexas, Inc. president Sandy Secor announced Mari Epperson as the chair of the 2019 The Runway Report Transforming Lives Luncheon and Fashion Show at the Spring Membership Tea.

Chaired by Nancy Connor and Kathy Cothrum, the tea was graciously hosted by Clare Buie Chaney in her lovely Swiss Avenue home.

As the logo created by Lynn Dealey was revealed, Mari invited everyone to attend the luncheon happening on Sept. 24 at Brook Hollow Golf Club. The morning begins with a mimosa reception, followed by the runway fashion show featuring chic fashions sponsored by TOOTSIES and produced by Jan Strimple, which is always a fabulous event including fun surprises. It is all topped off with a delicious luncheon.

(Photos by Dana Driensky)