Thursday, May 30, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

Living Well 

Hiatus Spa+Retreats introduces Summer Membership

The Hiatus Spa+Retreat introduced its three-month H-circle membership for $69 per month at all location of the spa, including Inwood Village.

H-Circle members can treat themselves to one of six of the following essential services each month, the Signature Massage, the Tailor-Made Facial, The One & Only Mani-Pedi, The Body Glow, Acupuncture, and The Body Wrap.

Members can choose one essential service per month along with the option to book additional services at the discounted member pricing, 10 percent off of all retail products, priority booking, and discounts for any guests.

Guests can book starting June 1 and will receive a $50 gift card with the membership to spend at the spa.

The three-month summer membership must be purchased by Aug. 1 and all three services must be used by Oct. 31.

For more information or to purchase the summer membership, visit www.hiatusspa.com.

 

