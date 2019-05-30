Troops 70, 125, 577 Introduce New Eagle Scouts

These area Boy Scouts have earned the Eagle Scout rank, Scouting’s highest. Doing so typically takes several years and requires earning a combination of 21 or more badges plus a special project.

(ABOVE – FROM LEFT: Episcopal School of Dallas students Christopher Talbot, Scott Neuhoff, Cooper Newsom, Luke Logan, William Greening, Trey Brooks, Reece Breaux, Luke Stanford, Will Beck, John Carrie, Jackson Mecham, and Miles Cavitt. Photos by Amanda Neuhoff)

Troop 70

University Park Elementary School

Jack Tucker Carroll, the son of Kathy and Don Carroll, is a junior at Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas. His Eagle project: raised $600 for baby supplies and assembled “family packs” of diapers and wipes for distribution by Gateway of Grace’s Refugee Ministry.

Troop 125

Grace Bible Church

Jackson Samuel Mechem, the son of Jack and Shirley Mechem, is a senior at the Episcopal School of Dallas and plans to attend Texas A&M University. His Eagle project: building a bicycle repair station along Northaven Trail.

Carson Harper Reichert, son of Dave and Darian Reichert, is a sophomore at Highland Park High School. His Eagle project: building two picnic tables and a sandbox for the children’s programs at For the Nations: Refugee Outreach, a ministry in Garland that helps newly arrived families adjust to life in the United States.

Troop 577

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Will Beck, the son of Wally and Ashley Beck, is a senior at the Episcopal School of Dallas. His Eagle project: building two elevated 32-cubic-foot flower beds for the ESD’s fifth-grade middle school science class, Reece Breaux, the son of Ron and Kerry Breaux, is a senior at the Episcopal School of Dallas. His Eagle project: building an animal therapy ramp and a raised, wooden platform for an outdoor storage unit in the physical therapy area for animals at Operation Kindness.

Trey Brooks, the son of Phillip and Kim Brooks, is a senior at the Episcopal School of Dallas. His Eagle project: building a 25-foot bridge in Harry Moss Park for DORBA (Dallas Off Road Bicycle Association).

John Carrie, the son of Chris and Ellen Carrie, is a senior at the Episcopal School of Dallas. His Eagle project: building a secure perimeter for a playground for Cornerstone Crossroads Academy, a south Dallas school for at-risk students.

Miles Cavitt, the son of Bill and Christie Cavitt, is a senior at the Episcopal School of Dallas. His Eagle project: building a bridge for pedestrians and small service vehicles at the Tulsa Boys Home.

William Greening, the son of Robert and Elizabeth Greening, is a senior at the Episcopal School of Dallas. His Eagle project: redesigning and rebuilding the sandbox on the Mi Escuelita playground.

Luke Logan, the son of Ben and Stephanie Logan, is a senior at the Episcopal School of Dallas. His Eagle project: helping North Dallas Young Life address an unorganized inventory by building shelves for the regional office.

Scott Neuhoff, the son of Byron and Amanda Neuhoff, is a senior at the Episcopal School of Dallas. His Eagle project: constructing 10 cornhole boards used to improve ESD Lower School students’ motor skills.

Cooper Newsom, the son of Andrew and Shannon Newsom, is a senior at the Episcopal School of Dallas. His Eagle project: installing environmentally safe, non-toxic garden boxes for The da Vinci School.

Luke Stanford, the son of Tim and Jill Stanford, is a senior at the Episcopal School of Dallas. His Eagle project: building planter boxes for ESD’s pre-kindergarten classes.

Christopher Talbot, the son of Paul and Laura Talbot, is a senior at the Episcopal School of Dallas. His Eagle project: constructing a path adjacent to the ESD quarry to provide easy access to nearby wetlands.