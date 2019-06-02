GALLERY: Warren Center Kicks Off Annual Football Event

The Warren Center, a nonprofit agency providing professional evaluations, therapy services and support to children with developmental delays and disabilities – kicked off the 26th Annual Fantasy Football event, taking place on August 23, with a Draft Night party at the Star in Frisco on May 23.

“Each year this event continues to get bigger and better. What started as small informal gathering of friends, has now evolved into an annual event that hosts more than 500 attendees, all of whom are decked out and are ready to raise money and awareness for The Warren Center,” says Amy Spawn, CEO of The Warren Center. “Over the last 26 years, the popularity and proceeds from this event has helped us further our mission of advocating, serving and empowering children and families impacted by developmental delays and disabilities.”

At the annual football-themed event, guests are invited to draft their own Fantasy Football team to compete in a league of friends and colleagues throughout the NFL season. Draft coordinators will be available to help participants that are new to Fantasy Football. The Champion of Fantasy Football will win two season tickets for the Dallas Cowboys 2020-2021 season. Winners of each league will receive a football autographed by a celebrity NFL player. Guests will also be treated to dinner and drinks, live music, silent and live auctions and fun for a great cause.

(Courtesy photos)