Ooh and Aah at Cedar Creek Lake Air Show

Whether you’re a weekender at Cedar Creek Lake or looking for a great way to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend, the Thunder Over Cedar Creek Lake air show is a perfect way to spend the night away from the bustling city.

Hosted by the Cedar Creek Veterans Foundation (CCVF), the July 6 event is celebrating its thirteenth year performing over Cedar Creek Lake, just 500 feet from Pinnacle Club and 70 miles from Dallas.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As CCVF’s primary fundraiser for the year, the air show will honor past and present military personnel and various military charities.

This year’s show takes place on July 6 and will feature the Randy Ball: MIG-17 aircraft, jet fighters, the Falcon Flight formation flying team, and the RE/MAX Skydiving team, who will jump out of a plane at 4,500 feet.

To view the full lineup, click here.

CCVF was established to raise money to assist with the physical and emotional recovery of wounded, injured, and disabled service members, particularly in North Texas. They also contribute to various military charities, such as Hope for the Warriors, and assist with the needs of military spouses and family members.

Every year, the Thunder Over Cedar Creek Lake is free for guests to watch from their boat on the lake but offers VIP seating on the Pinnacle Club shoreline to get up close and personal to the action.

The event is sponsored by several Dallas businesses and residents, making it the perfect getaway for family and friends. A World War II Veteran will be present and honored at the show, as well.

To learn more about CCVF and all it does for military personnel, visit their website at ccveteransfoundation.org.