Crime Reports May 27 – June 2

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: MAKING AN ENTRANCE

It was quite an evening at the CVS at Mockingbird Lane and Central Expressway. At 1:59 a.m. May 29, a black 2002 Ford F250 crashed through the front door of the store and the would-be thief attempted to steal the ATM. The damage to the front door totaled around $10,000.

HIGHLAND PARK

27 Monday

Arrested at 6:14 p.m.: A 47-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated with a child in the car at Highland Park Village.

28 Tuesday

Arrested at 4:08 a.m.: A 36-year-old man for fraudulent use of identification at the 4100 block of Beverly Drive.

Reported at 4:30 p.m.: Sometime between Feb. 1 and May 5, a Rolex watch worth $5,400 was stolen from a jewelry box at a home in the 4700 block of Bowser Avenue.

Between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., a burglar broke the window of a white 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe parked in the lower level of a garage in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn and took $200 jean jacket, a $25 tote bag, and a $25 pair of headphones.

Identity and credit card fraud was reported at 5:27 p.m. by a resident of the 4300 block of Overhill Drive. Her personal information was used to gain credit at two lending companies in Georgia; furniture was fraudulently bought at Tala Furniture and Rugs in Dallas in the amount of $16,229, and at Los Panchos Furniture in Dallas in the amount of $6,300.

Two 18-year-old men were cited for possession of alcohol outside a home in the 4200 block of Arcady Avenue at 11:36 p.m. Both were spotted walking in the road with identical cases of beer.

29 Wednesday

Police chased a dark colored Volvo SUV that ran a stop sign at Armstrong Parkway and Beverly Drive but lost it after it crossed Douglas Avenue. The Volvo matched the description of a vehicle seen leaving the scene of a car burglary in the 4300 block of Edmondson Avenue, where burglars had entered a silver 2009 GMC Yukon through the rear match and removed an $80 Nike skateboarding backpack and a $1,600 MacBook Air.

A suspect wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt, a black hat, and blue jeans stole two pairs of eye glasses from Image Eyewear on Oak Lawn Avenue at 2:49 p.m. The glasses, shaded red and brown, are worth a combined $800.

31 Friday

Between 10 p.m. May 30 and 6:10 a.m. May 31, a 2019 Mazda CX-5 was broken into while parked at a home in the 4500 block of Southern Avenue. An Apple MacBook, worth $1,400, and a black leather wallet containing six credit cards, were stolen.

Between 9:30 p.m. May 30 and 1:31 p.m. May 31, a burglar shattered the window of a gray 2013 Nissan Sentra parked at a home in the 4500 block of Southern Avenue. Items stolen included a black diaper bag ($40), four pairs of Russian Point custom shoes ($90 each), and two pairs of Perfect Fit brand toe pads ($50 each).

A black cat in a pink collar was still at large after biting a woman at 5:30 p.m. on a porch in the 3500 block of Lindenwold Avenue. The woman had gone outside to greet her daughter when the cat confronted the family’s dog. The woman picked up the dog, but the cat bit and scratched the back of the woman’s leg.

1 Saturday

At 11:53 a.m., BIRD Bakery at Highland Park Village reported three fraudulent checks, two for $850 each made out to a now likely former employee on May 28 and a third to a different person for $1,200 on May 29.

At 8:29 p.m. in the 3400 block of Mockingbird Lane, a black SUV struck a 2016 Tesla Model X and fled the scene, without leaving any information.

UNIVERSITY PARK

27 Monday

Reported at 2 a.m.: A 28-year-old man was arrested for public intoxication at the 4000 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

Reported at 10:16 a.m.: A credit card was used fraudulently to book two rooms at the Lumen Hotel on Hillcrest Avenue, as well as to purchase computer software ($50), sports equipment ($150), Lens Trekker and Tascam photography equipment ($125), Xbox equipment ($175), Insignia TV equipment ($25), a Roku ($50), office equipment ($100), and more than $200 worth of optical equipment for a Soligor camera. A 41-year-old man was caught leaving the Lumen and charged with possession of 9.6 grams of methamphetamines.

28 Tuesday

Reported at 9:27 a.m.: Between March 30 and April 28, a fake social media account using the name and photo of a Highland Park Middle School administrator. Many of the posts have been anti-semitic.

Identification fraud for financial gain was reported at 4:24 p.m. by a resident of the 3700 block of Villanova Drive.

Reported at 4:53 p.m.: Between 9 a.m. April 27 and 3 p.m. April 28, an unlocked silver 2013 Chevy Town and Country, worth $9,000, disappeared from the 3300 block of Daniel Avenue.

Reported at 6:01 p.m.: a scoundrel used the personal information of a resident of the 4300 block of Potomac Avenue to switch cell phone service and access debit card information.

29 Wednesday

At 2:49 a.m., a vehicle struck a blue 2014 Nissan Murano parked at a home in the 3000 block of Purdue Street and did not stop to leave information.

30 Thursday

Reported at 7:39 p.m.: A vehicle struck a white 2009 Toyota Camry parked at the The Plaza at Preston Center and did not stop to leave information.