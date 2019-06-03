GALLERY: WiNGS Mentors & Allies Awards Luncheon

WiNGS, a Dallas nonprofit that empowers women, fights poverty and impacts generations, hosted more than 500 guests at its Mentors & Allies Awards Luncheon on May 16 at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

The annual event honors individuals and corporations for their commitment to lifting up women. This year’s luncheon also featured a panel of local and national experts who discussed solutions to poverty and ways to make Dallas an opportunity city for all.

Jennifer Ware, CEO of WINGS, presented the 2019 Mentors & Allies Awards to:

• Corporate Woman of the Year: Cynt Marshall, CEO, Dallas Mavericks

• Woman Entrepreneur of the Year: Mahisha Dellinger, CEO/Founder, CURLS & TV Host, The Oprah Winfrey Network, and Sabrina Harrison, Owner & Interior Designer of MINT Dentistry and Founder of Equipped by Faith

• Corporation of the Year: Aimbridge Hospitality

• Ebby Halliday Volunteer of the Year: Dr. Rochelle Webb, CEO, 3W Consulting Group

This year’s event raised more than $233,000 for WiNGS and its Nurse-Family Partnership, Finance & Career and Women’s Enterprise programs.

WiNGS CEO Jennifer Ware summarized the effect of poverty on women saying, “Poverty is defined as ‘the state of being extremely poor, but the reality of poverty is much more. It is a cycle, often generational, that impacts a woman’s confidence, optimism and belief in herself to move beyond the life she leads today.”

(Courtesy photos)