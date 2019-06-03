TACA Board Announces Retirement of President

The Arts Community Alliance, TACA, Board of Directors has announced that president and executive director Wolford McCue will retire at the end of this year.

The Board will immediately initiate a comprehensive search for a new leader for the arts and cultural organization.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Wolford for his service and significant contributions to TACA over the last three years,” said Michelle Thomas, chairman of TACA’s Board of Directors. “His leadership ensured a smooth transition after the retirement of long-time executive director Rebecca Young.

“During his tenure, he has engaged the organization in a variety of new initiatives that deepened our connection to the community. We are grateful that Wolford has agreed to serve in his current role through the end of this year, as we work to identify a new leader for TACA.”

Under McCue’s direction, the organization launched a new strategic plan that included funding for the visual arts, deeper engagement of millennials in the arts community, and collaborative efforts with the City of Dallas’ new Cultural Plan.

McCue also oversaw the streamlining of the TACA grants process to ensure greater transparency and deeper emphasis on innovation, community engagement, as well as equity, access, and inclusion. With his guidance, TACA has built strategic partnerships with organizations embraced by TACA’s most loyal and generous donors who sustain its mission.

“I am so proud of what my team and I have accomplished, but I’m equally excited about what the future holds as TACA continues to strengthen and expand its grants and capacity building programs and finds impactful ways to grow the arts in Dallas,” McCue said. “TACA’s mission has been near and dear to my heart for many years as a supporter and volunteer. It’s been a great honor to lead this organization and strengthen relationships with the community and arts groups while fulfilling the vision of TACA’s founders.”

TACA’s Board Chair-Elect Tara Lewis added, “Wolford has been critical to our success, and we are extremely grateful for his many contributions.

“We are also proud that TACA has developed such a deep bench of extraordinary talent within the organization and across the Dallas community. From the beginning, Wolford’s intent has been to guide TACA in retaining its community trust and improving its relevancy and emotional connection to the arts community and to our donors.”