Texas Ballet Theater Appoints Director of Development

Claire Hicks is settling into her new role with the Texans Ballet Theater (TBT), the resident ballet company of the AT&T Performing Arts Center Campus in Dallas and of Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.

Hicks was named the new director of development in early May.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Texas Ballet Theater and am confident that the breadth and depth of my experience, skills, and passion will make a positive impact at TBT,” Hicks said. “I look forward to working with the esteemed Board of Governors, the incredible staff, faculty, and dancers who make up this vibrant and talented company.”

Hicks comes to the Texas Ballet Theater by way of the Texas Cultural Trust in Austin where she served as director of development, leading fundraising for the Texas Medal of Arts Awards (TMAA), Texas Women for the Arts, Art Can initiative, and Texas Young Masters, including $10,000-$750,000 gifts from individual donors, corporate sponsors, and foundations.

TBT executive director Vanessa Logan said she was thrilled when Hicks agreed to become the director of development after an extensive search.

“The skills Claire brings to our institution, her business acumen, and her dedication to the arts will undoubtedly help grow Texas Ballet Theater’s fundraising efforts,” Logan said. “The TBT search committee recognized that her knowledge and experience make her uniquely qualified for this position, and we look forward to her leadership as we take TBT to the next level.”

Raised in Fort Worth and a lifelong advocate for the arts, Hicks holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Texas A&M University and a Masters of Public Administration from Texas State University. Hicks is active in the Junior League and Association of Fundraising Professionals.