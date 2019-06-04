Eating Disorder Solutions Opens Uptown Facility

Dallas-based Eating Disorder Solutions (EDS) recently announced the opening of an outpatient recovery clinic to treat those in North Texas suffering from disorders like Anorexia Nervosa, Bulimia Nervosa, Binge Eating, and Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID). This is the second Dallas-area clinic opened by the organization.

EDS will celebrate the outpatient facility’s grand opening with an informative open house and expert-led panel designed to encourage a community conversation around eating disorders and the available solutions at 6 p.m. June 19, at 3300 Oak Lawn, Suite 102, in Dallas.

Panelists include:

Kimberly Martinez, Executive Director of The Elisa Project

Stephanie Kern, M.S., LPC, NCC, Clinical Director, EDS

Emily Baum, M.S., RDN, LD, Lead Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, EDS

The discussion will be moderated by Jenny Anchondo, Dallas journalist and host of the Second Shot podcast. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged.

To RSVP for the community panel discussion, please visit eatingdisordersolutions.eventbrite.com.

“It’s vital that we have honest, sometimes challenging conversations about the chronic issues associated with eating disorders, and this panel is a great way to start that dialogue. It takes courage for those struggling to speak up and seek help, so I’m looking forward to leading this discussion of panel experts,” Anchondo said. “These professionals can help us identify what to look for in a loved one struggling with an eating disorder, as well as the options available for a healthy recovery process.”

The new EDS outpatient clinic, located in Uptown Dallas, will offer comprehensive, multi-level treatment programs designed to support patients through each phase of recovery.

It will work in conjunction with EDS’s residential facility, located in the North Lake Highlands neighborhood, where patients receive around-the-clock medical and clinical supervision in the comfort and safety of a home setting, designed to simulate the environment they will be in after treatment.

“Patients deserve a cohesive treatment team, and we plan to equip them for long-term healing. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a truly integrated treatment option in North Texas until now,” said Jared Hirsch, chief operating officer at EDS. “EDS’s residential home environment – the first of its kind in Dallas – makes patients feel supported and safe while preparing them for sustained recovery.”

At both facilities, patients receive individual, and group sessions with a licensed therapist, as well as nutritional consulting with the EDS registered dietitian. EDS offers a significant strategic and low, 2 to 1 patient-to-staff ratio, ensuring personal, individualized care, and increased communication between providers, patients, and caregivers.

EDS also offers a secure online treatment portal, which gives physicians, guardians, and approved caregivers access to real-time nutritional data, allowing each patient’s treatment and support team to monitor and track their recovery process.

“Compassion is at the core of everything we do,” Hirsch said. “Eating disorders are incredibly individualized – they never affect two people in the same way. So, it’s important that our treatment plans reflect each patient’s customized solution.”