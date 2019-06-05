GALLERY: 5X5 Art Show Raises Funds for Missing Children

On May 5, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Texas Regional Office held its 3rd annual 5X5 Art Show ahead of National Missing Children’s Day on May 25. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation whose mission is to help find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation, and prevent child victimization.

Since 1984, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has circulated billions of photos of missing children, assisted law enforcement in the recovery of more than 260,000 missing children and facilitated training for more than 347,000 law enforcement, criminal/juvenile justice and healthcare professionals.

The 5X5 Art Show helps raise funds for the North Texas Office of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The 5-inch-square art features well known community artists and artists from area institutes. Guests were invited to check out the beautiful venue designed by Cesar Pelli and grab bites sponsored by Proper Catering. Sponsors included Brinker International, Enlink Midstream, EPIC Pipeline, Reed Smith, and more.

All funds raised at the Gala will benefit the Texas Regional Office and its work to help protect and recover missing children in the Texas region.

(Photos by Opus One Three)