Dallas Historical Society To Honor Local Celebrities, John McCaa

The Dallas Historical Society will host its 38th annual Awards for Excellence luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 21 at the Fairmont Dallas, located on Akard Street.

The event honors those who make significant contributions to Dallas’ quality of life, providing innovation, guidance, and support in categories such as arts, business, education, sciences, humanities, philanthropy, and more.

The 2019 Jubilee History Maker Award will be presented to John McCaa. For over 30 years McCaa has been a fixture in Dallas journalism, bringing a steady and reliable voice to many of Dallas’ historic events. He will be honored for his tireless pursuit of the truth through journalism, according to a news release.

“Through their time, energy, influence and support, these Dallas History Makers have shown tremendous civic leadership and a commitment to our city’s rich and important history,” said Karl Chiao, executive director of the Dallas Historical Society. “We are thrilled to honor their service and celebrate the contributions they make to the past, present, and future of Dallas.”

Sponsorships begin at $600 and can be purchased here.

The complete list of awards includes:

· Arts Leadership – Joan Davidow, a supporter of local non-profit art institutions and artists

· Creative Arts – Mary Vernon, an artist with more than 50 years as an instructor in the arts

· Education – Michelle Kinder, a leader in outstanding programming supporting the social/emotional health of children

· Health/Sciences – Baylor Scott & White Health Uterine Transplant Team, pioneers in successfully transplanting a uterus, thus giving thousands of women hope to bear children

· History – Frances James, preservationist, and chronicler of Dallas’ historic cemeteries

· Humanities – Jubilee Park and Community Center, committed to creating a safe, secure, vital neighborhood in the Southeast Dallas community

· Philanthropy – Ernie Michael Fernandez, M.D., bettering the lives of children with diabetes through his work with Camp Sweeney

· Sports Leadership – Norm Hitzges, legendary sports journalism broadcaster, and author

· Volunteer Leadership – Peggy Oglesby Allison, longstanding community volunteer and change agent