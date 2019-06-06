Thursday, June 6, 2019

Gallery: Harper Hallam x Elizabeth W Collection Launch

On Wednesday, May 22, Elizabeth Ward Creel, owner of Elizabeth W, teamed up with Park Cities darling duo Rebecca Hallam and Tara DePompei to showcase their exclusive accessories collection.

Ten percent of all purchases went back to Junior League of Dallas, an organization for women who are committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving their community.

Elizabeth W, a women’s boutique located in Shops of Highland Park, offers carefully curated clothing and accessories from well-established and emerging designers, all hand-picked by Elizabeth herself.

Harper Hallam is a Dallas-based lifestyle and jewelry brand, designed for the on-the-go woman who is looking for trend-setting fashion and a timeless appeal, so it only made sense to team up with their favorite boutique.

Throughout the event, guests viewed Harper Hallam x Elizabeth W’s collaboration while enjoying light bites and a selection of wine. The event also included models wearing Harper Hallam accessories and skirts, as well as a door prize that included an Elizabeth W gift card, a set of Harper Hallam bracelets, and a pair of Harper Hallam feathered earrings.

 

Bianca R. Montes

