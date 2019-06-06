GALLERY: Vogel Alcove Rocks the House

The 28th Annual Arts Performance Event An Evening in Music City with Stars of Nashville benefiting Vogel Alcove rocked the house with stars from the hit television show Nashville, Charles Esten and Jonathan Jackson, who brought surprise guest performer, Clare Bowen.

The evening began with a cocktail reception where guests mingled and enjoyed a special art exhibit curated especially for this event by local artists who created exhibits directly connected to Vogel Alcove and its mission to help young children overcome the lasting and traumatic effects of homelessness.

Karen Hughes, President and CEO, said that overall, given this small window of opportunity that Vogel Alcove has to surround the lives of children and their parents to repair their hearts so they can be successful and create stable lives, all of this could not be possible without the support of sponsors and donors.

Mark your calendars now for Design & Dine happening on Oct. 7 presented by the Tower Club Dallas, featuring the Ambassadors of Hope Awards and entertainment by Martyn Lucas, “World Piano Man.”

(Photos by Dana Driensky and Rob Wythe/Gittings)