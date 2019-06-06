Oncology Unit Named After Retiring Doctor at Methodist Health System

Retiring Methodist Health System President and CEO Dr. Stephen L. Mansfield thought he and his wife, Marilyn, were joining friends for dinner at the City Club in downtown Dallas, but quickly learned that was just a ruse.

Nearly 150 people arrived early to be in place when Kool & The Gang’s “Celebrate Good Times” started playing as the couple walked in the room.

After a short video tribute from other board members, John Collins and Brenda Jackson announced the naming of The Marilyn and Dr. Stephen L. Mansfield Oncology Unit at Methodist Charlton Medical Center.

“Thank you to each of you in this room for making a difference in my life and in our lives. Methodist was the right fit for us, and Dallas was the right fit,” said Dr. Mansfield. “We are so honored with this naming, it means so much to us that more people will be able to receive the exceptional care at Methodist. It has been a tremendous honor serving with you these past thirteen years, and I cannot express how grateful we are.”

Julie Yarbrough, chair of the Methodist Health System Board of Directors, served as the Mistress of Ceremonies for the program honoring Mansfield. Bishop Michael McKee, of the North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church, provided the invocation, and board member Greg Campbell read resolutions from Texas state Representative Yvonne Davis, state Senator Royce West, and Dallas Medical Resource.

Mansfield announced his retirement on April 23, after nearly 13 years, and remains CEO Emeritus. Yarbrough and immediate past board chair John Collins initiated a quiet effort to fund the naming opportunity of the new unit, and within three weeks, raised $1.63 million toward the goal. This brings the campaign total to $2.82 million, and the Methodist Health System Foundation team continues its work securing additional gifts.

Board members say Mansfield’s “tireless dedication” to the Methodist mission of providing compassionate, quality healthcare has blessed the communities and individuals who carry out that mission every day, including physicians, nurses, other health professionals, employees, and volunteers.

“Steve has made an immeasurable contribution to the health and wellness of the entire Dallas community, especially in the southern sector of Dallas County,” Yarbrough said. “During Steve’s tenure, Methodist has quadrupled in size and excelled by every quantitative and qualitative measure. He has been an exceptional President and CEO and led a remarkable team that has positioned Methodist as one of the best healthcare providers in the nation.”