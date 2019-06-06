Reunion Tower Takes Summer Fun to New Heights

Reunion Tower is elevating North Texans’ summer fun this year to 470-feet in the air.

Activities, which kicked off June 3, include Monday Magic Shows from Diamond Jim Taylor to Friday Bingo (and monthly after-hours Bingo), to readings by local authors, the iconic Dallas landmark is offering summer fun for kids and adults of all ages.

“Reunion Tower looks forward to welcoming guests from all around North Texas and beyond this summer,” said Dusti Groskreutz, president of Reunion Tower. “Whether you’re visiting Dallas for the first time or call Dallas home, Reunion Tower offers summer fun for all ages with incredible views of the Dallas skyline.”

On June 22, Reunion Tower will host the 5th annual Reunion Lawn Party. From 6:30 to 10 p.m. where area residents will gather for the ultimate backyard party with live music provided by Emerald City’s Party Machine Band, lawn games, Nodding Donkey Beer Garden, and food trucks including Ruthie’s Rolling Cafe and Parrot Icce.

More than 7,000 attendees are expected to return to this summer-favorite gathering.

Visit www.reuniontower.com to view the full schedule of summer activities, check hours of operation, and purchase tickets.