GALLERY: AiRS Foundation Fundraiser

AiRS Foundation, a Dallas-based non-profit, hosted a successful fundraiser at the Chocolate Angel Tea Room in Richardson, Texas on Saturday, April 13th. With fifty women in attendance, the event included a fashion show and silent auction, as well as a presentation by AiRS Foundation co-founder Morgan Hare. Notable attendees included: Dana McLain with New Beauty magazine, Board Member Carol Seay, and friends of AiRS Foundation Kelly Kunst, Janet DePuy, and Courtney Edwards.

All funds from the event will go towards the AiRS Foundation (Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery), a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to financially helping women who have had a mastectomy to pay for breast reconstruction who could not otherwise afford it. AiRS Foundation also acts as a resource and a support system, educating women on surgical options and assisting with understanding their health insurance coverage.

(Courtesy photos)