Clothes Circuit Announces New Ownership, Rebrand

Park Cities resident Shannon Jud recently acquired Clothes Circuit, the pioneer of luxury consignment in Dallas, from longtime family friend and neighbor, Irene Mylan.

The 36-year-old business has undergone a total transformation that maintains the store’s legacy but with an updated approach and overall look and feel.

The renovated boutique features a clean, modern, bright color palette and a more open, easier-to-shop layout complete with a new jewelry counter, updated dressing rooms, and new, more accessible checkout counter.

The Clothes Circuit upgrade also includes an overhauled consignment experience, including updated consignment quarters and intake process. Consignors will now enjoy a more engaging, personalized experience and have the luxury and convenience of consigning all seasons all year long.

In addition, Clothes Circuit has undergone a complete brand refresh, including the recently re-launched website, which now offers e-commerce, and the option to shop in-demand merchandise on the boutique’s social media pages.

With a background in corporate America and as an investor in several area restaurants and real estate developments, Jud said purchasing Clothes Circuit was the perfect opportunity to diversify and add a long-term investment to her family’s portfolio.

Jud, who has worked in human resources for more than 20 years, feels this a natural fit that will expand product offerings and opportunities for the shop’s loyal customers, employees, and consignors.

“I am so incredibly excited and honored to be a part of the lasting legacy Irene started more than three decades ago. The longevity of our staff and loyalty from our consignors and customers has been the key to our success over the years,” said Jud said. “I have a passion for fashion and shopping and have always dreamed of owning a business like Clothes Circuit. We are excited about our recent rebranding efforts and store renovation, which provides better flow and more space to make it easier for customers to find the one-of-a-kind treasures and hidden gems we are well-known for in the Dallas community.”