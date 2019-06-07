Dallas Symphony Orchestra 2019-2020 Season Now on Sale

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra has announced single ticket sales for the 2019 – 2020 concert season including all Texas Instrument Classical Series, Opus 100 Organ Recitals, Pops, and Family concerts.

Tickets are available at Mydso.com

(Above: The Indigo Girls will be in concert with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Feb. 21-23)

The 2019 – 2020 classical season features five programs conducted by music director designate Fabio Luisi, the debut of principal guest conductor Gemma New, the Dallas premiere of a new work by composer-in-residence Julia Wolfe, and appearances by renowned soloists, including Joshua Bell, James Ehnes, Gil Shaham, Maxim Vengerov, and Pinchas Zukerman.

The DSO Pops Series will welcome back Dallas favorites Chris Botti, Bernadette Peters, and the Indigo Girls, as well as celebrate the music of The Beatles, Motown artists, and music from film.

Single tickets begin at $29.