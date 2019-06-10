4th of July Coloring Book Contest 2019

All 4th of July Coloring Book entries will be displayed at KidBiz in Inwood Village from July 17-31 and winning entries will be published in the August edition of Park Cities People.

Instructions:

1. One entry per child.

2. Pick your favorite coloring book page and print it.

3. Mailed entries: on a sticky note or separate piece of paper; include your name, age, and parent’s names (first and last), telephone number, and email address and mail to:

Coloring Contest c/o People Newspapers

750 North St. Paul Street, Suite 2100

Dallas, Texas 75201

4. Enter artwork online.

5. All entries must be received by July 12.

A prize package will be awarded in each of the following age groups (2–4, 5–7, 8–10, and 11–13), which includes a family four-pack to attend a professional baseball game (parking and $15 in promotional cash) and the State Fair of Texas. A Grand Prize winner also will be selected and receive a Family Fun Pack containing six tickets to see the Texas team take on the New York Yankees (paring and $10 in promotional cash) and a VIP State Fair Package, which includes two season passes and a Big Tex memento.

COLORING BOOK PAGES:

Disclaimer: Employees of People Newspapers, their respective affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, suppliers, and their immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each are not eligible to participate in the Coloring Contest.