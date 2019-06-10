Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Alan Peppard, Morning News Columnist, Dead at 56

Bianca R. Montes

Former Dallas Morning News society columnist and Texas historian Alan Peppard died Saturday night in his sleep at his Highland Park home.

A Greenhill School graduate, Peppard received his first byline in D Magazine in the October 1984 issue, where he worked as a writer and editor while he was still an undergrad at SMU. He went on to spend three decades with the morning news documenting Dallas and its “bold-face” names as a columnist and staff writer. His columns appeared three times a week in the paper’s arts and lifestyle section.

Peppard, who retired from the morning news September 2017, said in his exit letter, “As it is for many people, this career was neither my Plan A nor my Plan B. It was Plan C. Why did I stay? It was fun. Also, it gave me access to the world —not just to the world of the powerful but also to the world of the powerless.”

After retirement, Peppard went to work in the family business, Geomap Co., according to the DMN.

His cause of death is still pending.

 

Bianca R. Montes

Bianca Montes is an award-winning journalist with a background in crime and government reporting and an obsession with all things culture and arts. She serves as the Managing Editor for Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, curating content for the Living Well and Faith sections, as well as producing the Fall and Spring society sections and 20 Under 40. From luncheons to galas to exhibition openings to new Dallas restaurants, you can find her out and about on Instagram @Bianca_TBD. You can also reach her by email at [email protected]

