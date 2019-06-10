Edit Alterations Has Found The Perfect Fit In West Village

A new Dallas-based boutique is here to help nip and tuck you to perfection.

Style is a simple way of saying complicated things. This is a motto that entrepreneur and fashion maven Raja Ratan holds dear. As the owner of Q Clothier and Rye 51, Ratan has embarked on a new business venture with Edit Alterations, carving out a new landscape in the industry, one stitch at a time.

“I thought, why don’t we take the space and reinvent this category,” Ratan shared about his lightbulb moment to start the business. “We will provide the best atmosphere in which our clients could work with the best tailors and have the best experience possible.”

And just like that, Edit was born.

The West Village business is said to set a new standard by providing top-tier quality tailoring, fair pricing, and immaculate customer service to both loyal customers from Q Clothier and Rye 51 and from outside sources as well.

“Our aim is to be best of class in all 3 arenas,” said Ratan.

What’s on the horizon? “We plan on opening several more stores in DFW and starting a larger offsite tailoring/distribution facility that caters to all the locations.”

Edit is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and by appointment only on Sundays.