Crime Reports June 3 – June 9

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: MORE MONEY, MORE PROBLEMS

Reported at 9:03 a.m., from the 4200 block of Stanhope Drive: Sometime between May 29 and June 3, an online account was fraudulently opened at Legacy Texas Bank. The fake account wired a reported $9,800 through a bill-pay account. A $162,000 closing cost was also fraudulently wired through the account, with the victim believing an email request for the money was legitimate. The case is open pending investigation by University Park police.

HIGHLAND PARK

3 Monday

A Bank of America credit card was used fraudulently at an Office Depot, in the amount of $83, at 11:23 a.m. The victim, who lives in the 3600 block of Beverly Drive, was able to freeze the credit card.

Reported at 6:27 p.m.: An 18-wheeler got stuck turning southbound onto Eastern Drive from Mockingbird Lane. The truck then left the scene, leaving damage to the light pole, crossing pole, and lighted sign.

5 Wednesday

A white 2018 Lexus RX350 Hybrid was broken into sometime between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue. The driver’s side rear window was broken, and glass was on the ground inside the vehicle. Stolen from the vehicle was a green bag, and a Mac book.

6 Thursday

A pole was reported leaning into a yard at the 3100 block of Drexel Drive at 1:02 p.m. It was initially believed that a truck belonging the H and S Extrication Construction hit the pole, but an examination of the truck revealed no damage consistent with striking a pole. Oncor placed a new pole next to the leaning one later that day.

9 Sunday

The rear passenger window of a white 2019 Audi SUV was broken in between 9:43 and 10:43 a.m. at the 4600 block of Abbott Avenue. A brown Louis Vuitton purse was taken from inside the vehicle.

UNIVERSITY PARK

3 Monday

Reported at 7:43 a.m.: A home at the 3700 block of Centenary Drive was broken into by way of coming in through an open garage door. A purse and wallet were stolen. The purse, valued at $1,500, and wallet, valued at $500, contained a combined four credit cards, a $200 pair of sunglasses, $120 in cash, a $500 pair of keys to a Range Rover, and another wallet, worth $100.

Reported at 8:18 a.m. from the 3200 block of Hanover Street: Several credit card accounts were opened fraudulently, with many charges made on said accounts.

4 Tuesday

Reported at 2:57 p.m. from the 3800 block of University Boulevard: Fraud in the form of identity theft sometime between May 31 and June 4.

5 Wednesday

A white 2018 Mercedes SUV was broken into between 2:45 and 3:45 p.m. at the Moody Family YMCA on Preston Road. A $500 Louis Vuitton purse as stolen, along with three credit cards, two identity documents, and $10 in cash.

6 Thursday

A store in Snider Plaza reported a theft of $75 worth of clothes at 11:32 a.m.

A white 2012 Ford F150, worth $5,000,was stolen from a construction site in the 3500 block of Wentwood Drive at 2 p.m.

A purse was stolen from a grey 2017 Porsche parked at the 3:45 p.m. in the 4500 block of Lovers Lane. The purse, worth $1,000, contained five credit cards.

A Trek 3500 bike, worth $350, was stolen between 8:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. from a home in the 4500 block of University Boulevard.

A Coach bag, worth $500, was stolen from inside a silver 2013 BMW 750 while the owner dined at a restaurant in the Plaza at Preston Center between 6 and 9:30 p.m.

7 Friday

A window on a Toyota Sentra was damaged between 8:30 and 9:37 a.m. near the CVS at Glenwick Lane and Preston Road.

A Cannondale bike, worth $683, was stolen sometime between June 3 and June 7 from behind a store located in Snider Plaza.

Reported at 4:31 p.m. from the 3300 block of Rosedale Avenue: Fraud was committed via use of a name and credit card, in order to make purchases.