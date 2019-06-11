Five “Must Try” Gyms for a Summer Workout

The sun may be out, but that does not mean it’s too late to get in shape for the season. And with temperatures reaching 90-plus degrees, finding the perfect indoor studio for a fun workout is vital.

I recently stopped by several local studios to find out what the experts suggest. From Pilates-influenced strength training to boot camps and more, here are five I recommend trying.

BEYOND Pilates

4348 Lovers Lane

Beyond Pilates, located on Lovers Lane, offers a high intensity beyond Pilates experience targeting different muscle group. “We focus a little bit more on your specific forms and moves and push you, but you can still do it five to six times a week,” Studio Owner, Rumer Richardson said. Beyond is currently offering a two-classes for $25 deal for new members. A single is priced at $28 or five classes for $120 and 10 classes for $210.

Equinox

4023 Oak Lawn Ave; 8611 Hillcrest Road

An exclusive members-only club with a fitness studio, personal training, studio classes, a saltwater pool, daycare or kids club, boxing studio and a spa all in one has much to offer for those who want it all. The newer summer classes include a ‘Band Burn’ class facilitated by trainers using a CLX band. The workout combines moves from both Pilates and Barre workouts. “The science behind Band Burn is time under tension, the duration that you’re the muscles,” Elena Hernandez, Equinox trainer said. “You will know notice many tempo changes, moving at a slow rhythmic pace, and these amplify the results of toning and muscle strengthening.” Equinox offers different memberships like select and regional access, and prices start at $175 a month.

Solidcore

7949 Walnut Hill Lane

This may look like your average Pilates workout, but it’s not. The workout is infused with high-intensity, low impact controlled movements to strengthen muscles. The 50-minute class is set in a dimly-lit studio, pumping with music and energy. “Unlike low-intensity workouts like yoga, which are still good for you, Solidcore gets your heart going higher, but it’s still low impact. The benefit of it is you’re not killing yourself physically but strength wise, you’re getting stronger,” Kendall Shepherd, studio manager and trainer, said.

SWEAT

Inwood Village

As the name suggests, this fitness boutique has much to offer including a full gym as well as group classes and personal training. The summer feature is a 30-minute class called ‘Lunch Time Sweat Session’ at noon, taught three days a week Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Joe Long, general manager and instructor said. The summer feature is a different workout each class, and all fitness levels are welcome, he added. The workout targets all body types and helps weight loss and muscle building. SWEAT offers a free seven-day trial for anyone who wants to come and try the studio. The studio also offers other fitness classes like Pilates, yoga, and more. Membership includes access to the gym and unlimited fitness classes at $125 a month. The fitness class pack can also be bought at $180 for 10 classes.

Tootsies

The Plaza at Preston Center

The department store launched a free summer fitness series called ‘Work It Out’ earlier this month, which will be held every Saturday until the end of July. Classes, which start at 10 a.m. are taught by local fitness studio’s around the fashion house and are free for attendees, said Lauren Lamp, PR representative for Tootsies. This Saturday, June 15, Debi Levi Yoga will lead the class. Others to come include The Ballet Burn, Exhale Dallas, One Lagree HIIT, and The Bar Method. Tootsies will be offering a 10 percent off all full-priced purchases for attendees, Lamp said. For those looking to sweat it and shop, rsvp at plugpublicrelations.com.

Keyuri Parab is a journalism senior at The University of Texas at Arlington. She grew up in Mumbai, India and moved to the DFW metroplex for college. Keyuri found her love for writing in high school while interning for a publication. Apart from writing she loves all things media related, traveling, and hanging out at a local coffee shop! If you have a story idea for her, you can email Keyuri at [email protected].