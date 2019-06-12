Buy Your Guy Something Nice for Father’s Day

For those who want to celebrate Dads, Dad-like Dudes, Grandfathers, Godfathers, and Dogfathers, here are a few fun things to spoil the men in your life. And, in keeping with my music pairing theme, here are a few little ditties for dad.

TO DO:

Get Pampered

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 22

Where: Hiatus Spa + Retreat, Inwood Village

Cost: $195

RSVP: hiatuspa.com

Mood Music: “I Feel Good” James Brown

Is there a more masculine phrase for “getting pampered?” Getting manpered? I don’t know, anyway, there’s no shame in getting body and facial treatments that polish your skin and relax your back. Hiatus Spa offers a kitschy but clever treatment for papa called the Frosty Mug, an 80-minute treatment. Following a thorough Dead Sea Salt body polish with woody essences of Cedar and Vetiver, Dad receives a shampoo and conditioning hair treatment with lathery scalp massage and a cool water rinse. What follows is a refreshing massage under the warm Vichy shower with smooth stones of frozen beer that is sure to awaken the senses and boost circulation. An aromatic warm oil massage closes the experience, but Dad’s Retreat wouldn’t be complete without a frosty mug of local craft brew.

Ten50 BBQ Pitmaster Class

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 22

Where: Ten50 BBQ, 1050 N. Central Expressway, Richardson

Cost: $75 per person

RSVP: [email protected]

Mood Music: “Fire and Smoke” Earl Thomas Conley

Buy dad something that benefits you, too. Ten50 BBQ will host a pitmaster class led by pitmaster William Weisiger where pops can polish his skills at trimming and cooking brisket, pork ribs, and a beef rib. While he’s learning, he can sample Ten50 BBQ bites and beers from Rahr & Sons Brewing Company. Space is limited so reserve his spot now.

TO EAT:

Perini Ranch Tenderloin

Where: Perini Ranch, 3002 FM 89, Buffalo Gap

Cost: $125

Order: periniranch.com

Mood Music: “Signed, Sealed Delivered, I’m Yours” Stevie Wonder

Give big daddy the night off from cooking and serve a Perini Ranch Mesquite Smoked Peppered Beef Tenderloin and a few sides you can make at home with the summer’s best produce. The tenderloin is fully cooked to a perfect medium rare. Each tenderloin weighs 2-2 1/2 pounds and serves 6-8 people as an entree or 12-15 for hors d’oeuvres. Shipped Fed Ex Standard Overnight.

Cheeseburger Cruffin

When: Throughout June

Where: Bisou Bisou Pâtisserie, 3700 McKinney Ave.

Cost: $4.35 each

Mood Music: “Cheeseburger in Paradise” Jimmy Buffet

Something that will delight father and fam alike are cheeseburger cruffins, which are part croissant and part muffin. About the size of a baseball and packed with beef and cheese and punctuated with pickles, the Cheeseburger Cruffin is the perfect accompaniment for pop’s breakfast in bed. These tend to sell out quickly, so advance orders are highly recommended.

TO BUY:

Texas Toothpick

Where: Tailwaters Fly Fishing Co., 1933 E. Levee St.

Shop Online: tailwatersflyfishing.com

Cost: $150

Mood Music: “Just Fishin'” Trace Adkins

If your guy is a fisherman, hunter, or an outdoorsman who needs an heirloom knife, Tailwaters Fly Fishing Co. has the perfect gift. The Texas Toothpick is a knife with a hand-crafted handle made from Bodark wood which is over 100 years old and taken from a demolished house in Oak Cliff. Bodark was commonly used in the foundations of homes here because of its strength and durability. These little works of art come from Martin Brooks, an artisan in Oak Cliff who uses this reclaimed wood to make knives, tables, planters and more.

Shots of Knowledge

Where: Interabang Books, 10720 Preston Road

Shop Online: Amazon

Cost: $24.85 (online)

Mood Music: “Whiskey Trip'” Gary Stewart

Coffee table books are still a thing, aren’t they? Well, they should be, especially this one: “Shots of Knowledge: The Science of Whiskey,” which is a picturesque book about the history, science, and engineering behind whiskey. From information about the rye downfall during prohibition to the atoms and molecules that create it. This is available at Interabang Books, which also has loads of books on cocktails, craft beer, barbeque, and other manly things.