GALLERY: Communities Foundations of Texas

(CFT) announced that Kathy Muldoon, CFP, senior vice president of Carter Financial Management, has been selected as the 2019 recipient of CFT’s Vester Hughes Award, which was established in 2017 to honor individuals who most embody the spirit of the late, respected tax lawyer, Vester T. Hughes, Jr. Communities Foundation of Texas
She was celebrated at the Communities Foundation of Texas’ Vester Hughes award ceremony on Tuesday, March 26th.
(Photos by Kim Leeson)
(From left) Dave Scullin, CEO of Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT); Kathryn McGill, Advisor Relations Officer of CFT; Mike Earsling, Guest Speaker, President Jesuit Preparatory School; Rev. Katherine Lyle Guest Speaker and CFT Fundholder; Kathy Muldoon, CFT Vester Hughes Award honoree and Senior Vice President of Carter Financial Management; Bill Carter, Guest Speaker, CEO of Carter Financial; David Krause, Guest Speaker, President and CEO of Parkland Foundation; Monica Egert Smith, Chief Relationship Officer of CFT
Jack Kinnebrew, previous Vester Hughes Award winner; Kathy Muldoon, Senior Vice President of Cater Financial Management
Kathy Muldoon, 2019 CFT Vester Hughes Award honoree and Senior Vice President of Cater Financial Management; Dave Scullin, President and CEO at Communities Foundation of Texas with Vester Hughes Award
From left) Abbey Davis, Marnie Nebeker, Aaron Hays
(From left) Jack Kinnebrew, first CFT Vester Hughes Award honoree; Kathy Muldoon, 2019 CFT Vester Hughes Award honoree; Dave Scullin, president and CEO, Communities Foundation of Texas
(From left) Kathy Muldoon, CFT’s Vester Hughes Award honoree; Brandon Ratzlaff, CFT Advisory Council
(From left) Bonnie Smith, Monica Egert Smith, Communities Foundation of Texas, Chief Relationship Officer; Jim Bass, CFT Board Chair