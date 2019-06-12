Wednesday, June 12, 2019

GALLERY: Communities Foundations of Texas

Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT) announced that Kathy Muldoon, CFP, senior vice president of Carter Financial Management, has been selected as the 2019 recipient of CFT’s Vester Hughes Award, which was established in 2017 to honor individuals who most embody the spirit of the late, respected tax lawyer, Vester T. Hughes, Jr.

She was celebrated at the Communities Foundation of Texas’ Vester Hughes award ceremony on Tuesday, March 26th.

(Photos by Kim Leeson)

