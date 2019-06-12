The Little Gym Debuts New Dallas Facility

The Little Gym, an internationally recognized gymnastics program that helps children build the developmental skills and confidence needed at each stage of childhood, continues its nationwide expansion with a new gym opening in Mockingbird/Abrams.

This opening is unlike any other, as The Little Gym has partnered with local swim school, Dallas Swim Kids, for a combination of programs all things Gym & Swim.

As the first Gym + Swim program combination in Dallas, the goal is to provide kids and families the convenience of two popular children’s classes all in one location. This special location offers a new gym and a heated saltwater pool, combined classes, and options for camps and birthday parties at one or both.

The new Gym + Swim program is the brainchild of long-time The Little Gym franchisee, Joel Bozarth, who has been an owner for 24 years.

“I was inspired to combine my own Little Gym with Dallas Swim Kids because both are a fun learning experience for kids, great for their physical and mental well-being and can teach them lessons that will have a positive impact for life,” Bozarth said.

The Little Gym’s classes are devised to maximize this important developmental stage for a successful and positive impact now and in the future. Similarly, Dallas Swim Kids is serious about combating drowning statistics by teaching water safety lessons that are long-lasting.

Opened in Lakewood in 2005 by Debbie & Paul Bozarth, Dallas Swim Kids has taught water safety to thousands of Dallas children. Students range from 6 months to 12 years, with a swim team for proficient swimmers. The new location is now combined with The Little Gym, in Hillside Village.

The re-construction incorporates many upgrades, including a 2-times larger pool, state-of-the-art filtration system, heated saltwater, rinse stations & changing room on the pool deck, as well as canoes, fountains, and new interactive tools.