One of the most iconic fictional characters in the world will soon have his very own Dallas mural – at a yet-to-be-announced location.

Heading into the summer celebrations of Batman 80th, DC is bringing fans a series of murals inspired by The World’s Greatest Detective in four cities across the country, including the Big D.

The first mural was unveiled last week in Seattle at the city’s landmark music venue, The Crocodile.

Painted by locally celebrated artist, Joey Nix, the 10-foot painting is currently on display for fans to visit through the end of June. Batman also appeared in a life-size mural that was revealed today in Bentonville at 116 E. Central Ave. by local muralist, Octavio Logo.

Additional installations from a collection of local artists will also debut in Dallas and at the Warner Bros. Studios lot in Burbank later this summer. Our sources tell us details for the Dallas mural are still being ironed out.

Featuring locally-inspired iterations of the iconic Bat symbol, fans can visit the Instagrammable murals and pose in front of giant Bat wings to celebrate Batman in their city and share photos on social media with the hashtag, #LongLiveTheBat. Local artists in the various cities will pay homage to Batman’s 80-year legacy in pop culture through the immersive murals.