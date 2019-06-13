Studio Brings “Instagrams” of Fun to Mockingbird Station

Last week we had the chance to get a sneak peek at a now open photo studio pop-up at Mockingbird Station filled with backdrops that could brighten up any Instagram feed or family photo, blogs, girl’s night out, senior portraits, family photos, birthday parties, Quinceañeras, and more.

Picture Park officially opened last weekend in the space between Verizon and Accents, bringing with it 15 different installations throughout 4500 square-feet of studio space – beautiful flower walls and neon displays to a whimsical, candy-themed room. There’s even a vintage hair salon complete with polka dot smocks, velcro rollers, and vintage magazines.

As two foodies in crime, my sister and I particularly enjoyed the doughnut wall.

The entire studio was tons of fun, especially watching all of the cute children take turns turning into superheroes – yes, there are capes and masks – and posing in front of a graphic wall with the word “Boom” tagged on it.

Picture Park is open every Thursday through Sunday through Aug. 18. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets, which are $20 and $5 for children under 10, can be purchased online by clicking here or at the door.

Let us know if you go by tagging @PeopleNewspapers in your Instagram photos and we will share them on our story.