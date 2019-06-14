GALLERY: Announcement Weekend for DSOL Debutantes

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League introduced the 2019-2020 debutantes during Announcement Weekend festivities held June 6-8.

The weekend marked the official start of a season of events culminating with the 34th Presentation Ball, which will be held February 8, 2020. The weekend began with the announcement party and a hosted couture gown show featuring the gowns of designer Mackenzie Brittingham at Stanley Korshak, followed by Neiman Marcus hosting a brunch and gown show.

(Photos by Gittings)