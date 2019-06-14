Modelo Drops Weekend Pop-Up in Bishop Arts District

Pop-ups seem to be the coolest trend in Dallas lately, from and an Instagramable photo studio at Mockingbird Station to outdoor markets like the one scheduled June 29 at the new Foxtrot Delivery Market in Uptown. We recently attended one in the Bishop Arts District that pairs beer, bites, beats, and haircuts.

The Gold Lion Barbershop is a barbershop unlike any other and will be at The Black and White, 424 Davis St. through the weekend.

While it may look like a barbershop on the outside, the inside is unique and immersive Modelo Negro pop-up experience featuring headlines who bring to life a surprise-filled experience with an unexpected beer.

When we went Thursday, we sipped on some Modelo-inspired beertails by mixologist Jesse Powell, nibbled on eclectic Modelo-Negro infused recipes prepared by chefs Doug Pickering, had a beer and agave soft-serve creation by Katherine Klapner with Dude’s Sweet Chocolate, enjoyed some sweet art lion by Michael Murphy and watched well-known barbers from Urban Soul Studio and Milton Campos give customized haircuts.

DJ Sudie and DRNRDX also performed live.

The pop-up will be open from 7 to 11 p.m. June 14 and 2 to 7 p.m. June 15.