Teens in Custody Following Park Cities Carjacking

Two teenagers involved in the carjacking of a rideshare driver Thursday morning in University Park are both in custody.

A juvenile male, who was not identified, was taken to the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center and 18-year-old John Adrian Garcia was taken to Lew Sterrett Dallas County Jail.

According to the University Park Police Department, the younger suspect approached the rideshare driver around 6:45 a.m. Thursday while the driver was parked on the Hillcrest side of Caruth Park, 7800 Hillcrest Ave. The unnamed male asked to use the driver’s cellphone and when he declined, the juvenile pointed a handgun at him and told the driver to exit the vehicle and leave his keys and cellphone inside.

The juvenile fled northbound in the vehicle and was followed by his accomplice, Garcia, who was driving a black Lexus SUV.

The rideshare driver was uninjured, according to police.

Working jointly, detectives from the Dallas Police Department and University Park Police Department were able to apprehend both suspects by noon Thursday and recover both the rideshare vehicle and the Lexus SUV.

In addition, detectives were also able to recover the victim’s cell phone and the handgun that was used in the carjacking.