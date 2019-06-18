Crime Reports June 10 – 17

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: KICK HIM WHILE HE’S DOWN

The padlock on a truck, parked on June 10 at the 4700 block of Cowper Avenue, couldn’t keep a burglar out between 12:30 and 12:45 p.m. Several items were stolen: a Toro lawnmower ($1,700), a Stihl-brand edger ($750), a Stihl-brand weed eater ($750), and a Stihl-brand trimmer ($850). Adding insult to injury? The padlock was also taken.

HIGHLAND PARK

10 Monday

Reported at 11:20 a.m.: Social Security and credit card fraud against a resident of the 4800 block of Abbott Avenue. An account was opened at Verizon under the victim’s name, and $1,375 was spent.

11 Tuesday

Reported at 12:23 p.m.: Credit card fraud from the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

Reported at 9:28 p.m.: A man in a baseball cap, possibly an angry relative, broke a slat of a wooden fence at a home in the 4500 block of Versailles Avenue.

12 Wednesday

Credit card fraud was reported at 12:55 p.m. at the 4700 block of Drexel Drive. A Capital One MasterCard was opened using the victim’s personal information.

13 Thursday

At 11 p.m., a black Lexus Sedan reversed into a parked, black 2013 Yukon at Highland Park Village and left the scene without the driver leaving information.

14 Friday

After sustaining a large amount of damage to the backyard fence at her home in the 4200 block of Bordeaux Avenue following a storm, a resident asked at 1:29 p.m. for a check of a possible break-in while she was out of town. No sign of a break-in was recorded, but her chain link fence did receive significant damage. Utility work had occurred nearby.

A resident of the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive reportedly fell victim to the common gift card scams that have been popping up lately: A woman reported at 1:48 p.m. that she was double-charged for an item on Amazon, and when she called to be reimbursed, a man who went by the name of “James Liu” advised her to withdraw $500 in cash and purchase a $500 Google Play gift card to send to him. Liu said he would then use the cash, as well as the money on the Google Play card, to reimburse the victim for her double-charge. She never received any money.

Two bicycles – an orange and silver 2008 Mongoose Tyax ($500), and a silver and black 2008 GT Avalanche ($500) – were stolen from a home in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive. Security cameras caught a balding man in a black muscle shirt riding off on one of them and the other one in the backseat of a white Honda Accord.

17 Monday

A missing lock on the door of JoS. A. Bank at The Shops of Highland Park tipped the police off that a burglary had occurred. At 3:15 a.m., it was reported that $6,951 worth of merchandise had been stolen: three blue khaki shorts, 19 Polo shirts, seven red T-shirts, six black T-shirts, four blue dress shirts, 13 pairs of khaki shorts, 10 linen shorts, and 13 blue shirts.

UNIVERSITY PARK

10 Monday

Reported at 10:58 a.m.: An unlicensed massage therapist at Snider Plaza was accused of sexual assault.

Reported at 11:57 a.m. from the 3700 block of Stanford Avenue: Identity theft occurred between May 23 and June 10, with fake accounts opening at ACE check cashing and an attempt at opening one at Mobilloans.

11 Tuesday

A red motorcycle struck a silver 2015 Hyundai Sonata parked at the 3600 block of Asbury Avenue between 4 and 4:10 p.m. and failed to leave information.

12 Wednesday

Reported at 12:19 p.m. by a resident in the 3300 block of Stanford Avenue: identification theft between January 10 and June 12.

Reported at 2:56 p.m.: Tools worth a combined $275 were stolen from the bed of a truck parked between 10 and 11 a.m. June 10 in the 3500 block of Wentwood Drive.

A theft of $150 in clothes was reported at 3:03 p.m. from Adeline Clothing on Lovers Lane.

13 Thursday

Arrested at noon: an 18-year-old man and a juvenile accused of carjacking an Uber employee at 6:45 a.m. at the 7800 block of Hillcrest, near Caruth Park. According to police, two thieves asked the driver if they could use his cell phone, a Samsung Note 8 ($300), and when the driver declined, one pointed a gun at the driver and told him to exit the vehicle, while leaving the cell phone and keys inside. The thief then drove the car northbound, followed by the second thief driving a black Lexus SUV.

A white 2015 Honda CRV parked at the 4400 block of University Boulevard was struck by another vehicle. No information was left behind by the driver of the rogue vehicle.

14 Friday

Elements on Lovers Lane was burglarized at 1 p.m. Four Moussy furs, seven pieces of Trave, and a Mother of Pearl item were reported stolen, for a total of $4,160 in merchandise.

At 2:45 p.m., a thief took a bottle of Morphine, eight doses of Fentanyl Citrate, and 40 hydromorphone pills from an emergency clinic in the 4200 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Reported at 5:15 p.m.: A silver 2019 Dodge Ram 1500, parked at the 6100 block of Hillcrest Avenue, was hit by another vehicle overnight before 7 a.m.

A 19-year-old was issued a citation for underage drinking and having false identification at 11:46 p.m. at the 6600 block of Airline Road.

16 Sunday

Reported at 8:02 a.m.: A black 2007 GMC Yukon was prowled through while sitting in the driveway at the 3600 block of University Boulevard. 10 dollars in cash was stolen.