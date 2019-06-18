Dallas Summer Musicals 2019-2020 Season Tickets Now Available

Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) and Broadway Across America (BAA) announced that new 2019-2020 season subscription packages are now available to the general public. Pop-culture phenomenon “Dear Evan Hansen” and Disney’s “Frozen” anchor the nine-show season made up of Tony Award winners, acclaimed revivals, North Texas premieres, and beloved family favorites.

The seven-show season package also includes “Cats,” “The Band’s Visit,” “Come From Away,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” and “Escape to Margaritaville.”

In addition, subscribers may also include “Blue Man Group” and “Rent” as optional add-ons, which will be presented at the Winspear Opera House as part of the exciting new collaboration between Dallas Summer Musicals and the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

Season packages start at $240 and are available at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 866-276-4884, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Subscriptions can also be purchased in person at the Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Season subscribers avoid potential single ticket price increases closer to the show by reserving their seats now and enjoy the privilege of priority ticket opportunities, lost ticket replacement, and exchange privileges on existing seats for select shows.

On-sale dates for individual shows will be announced in the coming months.